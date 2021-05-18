FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Alternative Bridging strengthens BDM team

Rozi Jones
|
18th May 2021
Danielle Evans Alternative Bridging


Alternative Bridging Corporation has strengthened its BDM team with the appointment of Danielle Evans to cover the Midlands and North of England.

Danielle has more than 12 years’ experience in property lending, having previously held similar roles at Aldermore, Precise and Avamore Capital. Danielle will be based in Leicestershire, mid-way between her Midlands and Northern brokers, to distribute the lender’s bridging, development and term products in these regions.

Alternative Bridging recently launched its Development 90 product, which offers a combination of 90% Loan to Cost and stretched LTGDV on schemes up to £4m.

Danielle Evans said: “I’ve developed a strong reputation for helping my broker partners to place a range of short-term finance requirements, including commercial and residential bridging, and development finance from light and heavy refurbishments through to ground-up builds. And Alternative Bridging’s wide product range will enable me to offer even more.”

“Alternative Bridging is well established and highly respected for delivering great products and is service driven and I’m looking forward to being able to make a difference, helping brokers to deliver the solutions their clients need.”

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging, commented: “At Alternative Bridging we are not London centric and have bridging loans and development projects throughout the UK. Danielle will be ideally placed to build on these relationships in the Midlands and North while our other BDMs focus on the South.”

“Danielle has a commitment to leaving no stone unturned in delivering the best solutions for her broker partners and their clients which combined with our can-do approach will enable us to help even more borrowers secure the bridging loans and development finance they need.”

