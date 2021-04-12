Anna McBurnie rejoins Smart Money to support introducers

"We want to be in a position to offer the same service to which our introducers had become accustomed before the pandemic"

Specialist finance packager, Smart Money, has reappointed Anna McBurnie to provide support to introducers on second charge loans.

Anna, who worked for Smart Money until the pandemic forced the business to cut back in March, has been working for a firm specialising in expat mortgages for the past nine months. Anna had previously worked as a team leader for Ocean Finance for 10 years.

Managing director, Paul Crewe, said: “We are seeing the second charge market grow month on month. The positive product enhancements announced recently by a number of our key second charge lending partners such as increased LTVs, along with the continued relaxation of lockdown and the vaccine roll out, give us belief that the market is on course to recover to its previous size. We want to be in a position to offer the same service to which our introducers had become accustomed before the pandemic and Anna will help us provide it.”

"In March last year, we had hard decisions to make in order to stay viable. However, since news of Anna’s rejoining us reached our introducers, we have received many calls from brokers whom she has helped in the past. Anna’s experience in the second charge market, allied to her ability to relate to everyone she talks to, make her a great asset to Smart Money."

Anna commented: “I am thrilled to be back and looking forward to rekindling old relationships and developing new ones. Second charge lending is recovering well and as more homeowners decide to stay put rather than move during this uncertain time, the need for home improvement funding is increasing and second charge loans and mortgages will be very popular. It is good to be back!”