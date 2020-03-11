ASTL appoints two new directors

"The executive committee of the ASTL plays an incredibly important role in helping to shape the future of the bridging industry"

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has appointed two new directors to its board.

Alan Margolis, director of bridging at Masthaven Bank, and Scott Marshall, managing director of Roma Finance, have been voted onto the executive committee with immediate effect.

They will join current committee members including James Bloom from Alternative Bridging Corporation, Steven Barber from Bridging Finance Solutions, Gavin Diamond from United Trust Bank, Sarah Jackson from Pivot, and Jonathan Newman from Brightstone Law.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “The executive committee of the ASTL plays an incredibly important role in helping to shape the future of the bridging industry and I was really pleased with both the number of candidates who put themselves forward and also the huge volume of member votes received. Both appointees are outstanding in their field and I am certain that they will bring added impetus to the work we are doing to do to promote and retain good practice. I am looking forward to working closely with Alan and Scott, as we continue to grow the reputation and potential of our market.

“The voting was very close, and I would like to express thanks to all members who stood for election and, of course, to those members who voted.”

Alan Margolis commented: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve the ASTL and its members again. I have been involved with the ASTL since its inception and look forward to working with Vic, Scott and the other executive members to safeguard and promote the interests of the short term sector.”

Scott Marshall added: “I’m honoured to have been voted on to the Executive Committee of the ASTL and relish the opportunity to contribute to the future direction of the bridging market. In such a buoyant sector the ASTL has an important role to play in working with lenders to build on the transparency and professionalism achieved in recent years.”