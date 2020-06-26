FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

ASTL launches member newsletter

Rozi Jones
|
26th June 2020
Vic Jannels
"The launch of this newsletter may seem like a simple idea, but it is an excellent platform from which to build that engagement, especially in these socially distant times."

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has launched its first member newsletter to provide members and associate members with a new channel to communicate and engage with each other.

The ASTL will produce the newsletter each month as a means of delivering market commentary and important updates, as well as providing members and associate members with the opportunity to share their news and communicate with each other.

The first issue of the newsletter includes updates on the ASTL’s lobbying and press activity, as well as an announcement about this year’s Annual Conference. There’s also a market update by Ray Cohen from Jackson Cohen and an introduction to the association’s executive committee.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “One of my objectives at the ASTL has always been to encourage greater engagement with our members and associate members, both with us at the association and with each other. The launch of this newsletter may seem like a simple idea, but it is an excellent platform from which to build that engagement, especially in these socially distant times.”

