Black & White Bridging appoints head of underwriting

"Our senior management team is now complete for the next phase of Black & White’s development."

Black & White Bridging has appointed Lyn McLaren as its new head of underwriting.

Lyn joins from Rockstead Ltd, where she specialised in advising on short term property finance portfolios for corporate clients, having built up over fifteen years of underwriting experience with Bank of Ireland and Bath & West Finance.

Black & White Bridging rebranded from Bath & West Finance earlier this year.

Commercial director, Damien Druce, said: “With Lyn’s arrival, our senior management team is now complete for the next phase of Black & White’s development. Lyn brings with her an immense knowledge of the bridging and development market and we and our introducers will benefit hugely from her experience and expertise.

“In addition to running the underwriting team and helping to streamline our processes, Lyn will also be working closely with Nicholas Goss, our head of investments and capital markets, to tailor our proposition more closely to what potential funders are looking for in short term lending businesses.”

Lyn Mclaren added: “I see this as a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the growth of Black & White Bridging. My skills are particularly well suited to the position based on my experience built up over many years in the lending industry. I am excited by this new position and look forward to helping Black & White become one of the pre-eminent lenders in this market.”