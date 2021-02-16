Brightstar launches specialist lending Zoom clinics

"The needs of clients are becoming more complex and diverse and brokers who only offer first charge mortgages are missing out on opportunities to provide the most appropriate solution."

Brightstar Financial has launched a new campaign to educate brokers about the benefits of diversifying their business and is offering individual Zoom sessions to provide one-to-one guidance.

The new campaign focuses on the growing customer demand for second charge mortgages, bridging finance and commercial lending and the specialist distributor is inviting brokers to learn more about how to make the most of these opportunities.

Brokers interested in learning more about arranging second charge mortgages, bridging and commercial loans for their clients can arrange a one-to-one Zoom call with an expert by emailing marketing@brightstarhub.co.uk.

Michelle Westley, head of marketing at Brightstar Financial, said: “The needs of clients are becoming more complex and diverse and brokers who only offer first charge mortgages are missing out on opportunities to provide the most appropriate solution. And you don’t need to be an expert in second charge lending, bridging or commercial finance – you just need to partner with someone who is.

“We are offering free one-to-one Zoom calls with our team of experts who will be able to give brokers tips on how to recognise the opportunities and provide a more holistic service for their clients.”