Brightstar recommences onsite visits with Track & Trace

The Brightstar Group has become the first business in the mortgage market to launch its own Track & Trace system which, alongside the publication of detailed guidance for guests, will enable it to safely recommence onsite visits from lender account managers.

The new system, which starts from 1st September to ensure appropriate training and testing, will be in place at Brightstar Financial in Billericay and the offices of Sirius Property Finance in London and Manchester. It will include a dedicated QR code at the entrance of the office that replaces the standard registration process.

Visitors simply scan the QR code and complete the information to record their attendance at the office and support the NHS Track & Trace scheme. They will also be subject to a temperature check on arrival and anyone with a temperature of 38C or above will not be permitted into the building. In addition, visitors will be issued with detailed guidance, which includes information on hand sanitizing, moving around the building, the use of meeting rooms and personal contact.

The Brightstar Group will initially be inviting account managers from the three busiest lenders for each division into the office as a pilot and will review its position in line with the latest guidelines.

Rob Jupp, CEO at The Brightstar Group, said: “At the Brightstar Group, we are keeping the industry safe and open for business. Balancing commerciality and Covid-19 is a challenge for any business, but the worst thing you can do is to become paralysed by indecision. This is why we’ve been so responsive at every stage of the pandemic. We were amongst the first to lock down in March, the first to get back to physical offices at the start of June and now we are the first to put a strategy in place that enables lenders to get back in to see our teams, which is such a key element in successfully placing specialist cases.

“It’s really important that the whole industry emerges from this pandemic successfully and safely, so we are happy to share our guidance document with anybody who wants to implement similar measures within their own business. In the spirit of partnerships, we have made it available in the document downloads section of our website.”