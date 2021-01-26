FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Brightstar renews partnership with Twenty7Tec

Rozi Jones
|
26th January 2021
Rob Jupp Brightstar
"We look forward to rolling out more announcements about our series of new technology developments in the near future."

Brightstar Financial has renewed its partnership with Twenty7Tec for a further three years.

As part of the partnership, Brightstar and Twenty7Tec will work together on delivering a number of enhancements to the EasySource platform.

EasySource first launched in 2015, using data and systems provided by Twenty7Tec and a separate case management system, to enable brokers using Brightstar to compare buy-to-let, residential, second charge, bridging and commercial finance deals.

This extended partnership sees Twenty7Tec continue as the sole sourcing partner for the Brightstar Group, with further developments to the EasySource platform expected to launch during H1 2021.

Rob Jupp, CEO at The Brightstar Group, said: “In 2021 Brightstar will be delivering our biggest ever investment in technology, which will set new standards in specialist lending. We are delighted to get things started by renewing our partnership with Twenty7Tec for a further three years, and we look forward to rolling out more announcements about our series of new technology developments in the near future.”

James Tucker, CEO and founder of Twenty7Tec, said: “It’s always great to have clients renew with us as it’s a good sign that they’re getting what they need from our service. But it’s even better to have someone renew and deepen the relationship having looked at our roadmap and deciding that that’s the way forward that suits their business. We’ve worked hard to stand out in our market by being clearer about where we’re going and it’s paying dividends.

“We love working with Brightstar and Rob and his brilliant team. Long may it continue.”

