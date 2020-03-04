Brightstar separates Sirius in group restructure

"This change to our group structure might be a technical change on paper, but it represents a significant moment in our journey of growth"

Brightstar Financial has announced changes to its group structure, with Sirius Property Finance now trading as a separate limited company.

Sirius will move from being a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brightstar to a majority-owned business as part of the Brightstar Group, following an investment by Sirius co-founder, Nicholas Christofi.

As part of the change, Christofi will become managing director of Sirius Property Finance.

Rob Jupp, CEO of The Brightstar Group, said: “The Brightstar Group recorded its strongest year to date in 2019, and 2020 promises to be even better. This change to our group structure might be a technical change on paper, but it represents a significant moment in our journey of growth and recognises the fantastic success that Nick has had in building Sirius from scratch. I’d like to congratulate Nick on his new role and look forward to working together to deliver even more success in the future.”

Nicholas Christofi added: “At Sirius Property Finance we have redefined the way that a debt advisory service can interact with lenders and clients to deliver the best possible deal for all involved, and we have only been in a position to do this because of the backing of the Brightstar Group. I am really excited about the next chapter for our business and look forward to continuing to work with Brightstar Financial to deliver more success to the Group.”