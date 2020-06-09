Brightstar's business volumes rebound by 35%

"There has never been a more important time for brokers to partner with a specialist distribution expert to identify the most appropriate solutions for their clients in a very difficult environment."

The Brightstar Group has recorded a significant increase in new business volumes since the easing of lockdown restrictions, with new cases up by more than 35% on the same period last month.

The Group, which includes Brightstar Financial and Sirius Property Finance, re-opened its offices in Billericay, London and Manchester on 1st June and has returned a number of people from furlough in recent weeks to handle the growing demand.

Bradley Moore, managing director at Brightstar Financial, said: “The easing restrictions on surveyors and estate agents last month sparked the property market back into life, with a huge resurgence in the number of enquiries. Many of these customers have a more complex set of circumstances as a result of the lockdown, while at the same time, lenders’ criteria have changed frequently in response to a very fluid situation. Consequently, there has never been a more important time for brokers to partner with a specialist distribution expert to identify the most appropriate solutions for their clients in a very difficult environment.

"Our strong relationships with lender partners and with intermediaries have enabled us to solve difficult pipeline cases that would have otherwise fallen through and find a home for new business that brokers have struggled to place."

Nicholas Christofi, co-founder at Sirius Property Finance, added: “This is an uncertain time, but it is not the first difficult period that we have faced as a property industry, and it won’t be the last. So, at Sirius we have maintained a steadfast commitment to doing what we do best – creating bespoke solutions to help our clients achieve their objectives, whatever the environment.

“Our team have remained in continual communication with each other and other property professionals throughout this period, so that we have been in the strongest possible position to identify opportunities to create solutions in response to some of the unique challenges our clients are currently facing.”