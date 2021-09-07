Brokers name top lenders for adverse credit

"We know there’s a sizeable group of customers who do have some form of adverse credit, and that no two sets of circumstances are the same."

Research by broker forum, cherry, has identified brokers’ top lenders for adverse credit, with Pepper Money being named as the most popular lender for heavy and medium adverse and Halifax being named as the favourite lender for light adverse.

When asked which lenders they would consider first for clients with heavy adverse, including secured arrears, IVAs and debt management plans, nearly 30% of brokers named Pepper Money, with almost 21% saying Bluestone. A further 17% said Together and 7% of brokers named Masthaven and Precise.

For medium adverse, including unsecured arrears, smaller defaults or CCJs, three lenders took nearly 60% of the vote. Nearly 26% of brokers named Pepper Money as their first choice, with just over 20% saying Precise and nearly 13% choosing Kensington.

Halifax was the most popular lender for light adverse, including missed payments on utility or phone bills, with nearly 31% of the vote. Nearly 13% of brokers named Pepper Money and just over 10% said Coventry Building Society. Nearly 7% of brokers said they would first consider Barclays for customers with light adverse.

Donna Hopton, director at cherry, commented: “Congratulations to Pepper Money, which came out top overall in our research and clearly offers a comprehensive range of options for customers with light, medium and heavy adverse credit. Brokers did comment that lenders need to appreciate that normal people have issues that don’t make them bad risks and that there are not enough lenders offering mortgages for people with adverse credit. However, of those that do, brokers said that simple and easy to understand products helped a lot. Whether brokers are well-versed in placing adverse credit cases, or relatively inexperienced in this area, the cherryplc.co.uk forum is a great place to find out information, share ideas and discuss solutions for clients, whatever their circumstances.”

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, added: “At Pepper Money, we take financial inclusion very seriously and work hard to offer a range of mortgages for people who might be excluded by high street lenders, whether it’s because of adverse credit, the way they earn their income or other circumstances that make their application more complex. We know there’s a sizeable group of customers who do have some form of adverse credit, and that no two sets of circumstances are the same. As a result, we underwrite every case individually and have a clear set of criteria and products to make it easier for brokers to find a home for their hard to place applications. We’re really pleased that this has been recognised by brokers using the cherryplc.co.uk forum and look forward to helping even more brokers in the near future.”