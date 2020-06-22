FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Castle Trust announces expansion plans amid rebrand

The business expects to grow its specialist lending arm significantly as the market emerges from Covid-19.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd June 2020
"Becoming ‘Castle Trust Bank’ sets out our stall as a fixture within the banking industry and gives us a platform from which to launch our new propositions."

Castle Trust has rebranded after receiving its full banking licence from the FCA.

The firm will now operate as ‘Castle Trust Bank’, with a new logo and revamped website to showcase the new offering.

The company will initially offer savings products to existing customers reinvesting maturing funds and expects to launch new savings products for new customers in late July.

The existing specialistspe property lending and Omni Capital Retail Finance arms will continue to offer the same services, with enhanced offerings to come later this year.

The business also expects to grow its specialist lending arm significantly as the market emerges from Covid-19, reaching more brokers through clubs and networks. There are also plans to expand the Omni Capital Retail Finance offering later in the year.

Martin Bischoff, chief executive officer, said: “This was a natural next step for us. Castle Trust has come a long way since the company was founded, growing to serve 200,000 borrowers and savers so we already benefit from a loyal customer base, who have indicated that they would like to do more business with us as we enhance our product range.

"As we step into the banking world, it seemed fitting that our brand would evolve to reflect that change too. Becoming ‘Castle Trust Bank’ sets out our stall as a fixture within the banking industry and gives us a platform from which to launch our new propositions.“

