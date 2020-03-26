Castle Trust appoints property credit risk director

"A lot of lenders talk about being able to combine bespoke underwriting and outstanding service, but the truth is that this is an easy claim and a difficult balance to deliver at scale."

Castle Trust has appointed Phil Dabbs as its new director of property credit risk.

Phil has more than 15 years’ experience with SME and property portfolios, holding roles at Merril Lynch, Global Home Loans and Amicus Finance. Most recently, he worked as head of credit at Fiducium.

Castle Trust says Phil's appointment will enable it to scale-up its lending operation, whilst continuing to provide bespoke yet objective underwriting on complex cases.

Barry Searle, managing director of mortgages at Castle Trust, said: “A lot of lenders talk about being able to combine bespoke underwriting and outstanding service, but the truth is that this is an easy claim and a difficult balance to deliver at scale.

"At Castle Trust we have proven we are able to do just this, having recently posted our biggest ever day, which included two large and complex loans that were completed against a ticking clock. In order to maintain these standards and continue to grow the business, you need to have the right people in the right roles, and Phil’s appointment as our new director of property risk will give us exactly what we need to continue to deliver our ambitious plans.”

Phil Dabbs added: “I’m really pleased to be joining Castle Trust, which is head and shoulders above its competitors in this area of the market. Property credit risk is a key element to the continued growth of this business and I have a wealth of experience and expertise that I look forward to bringing to the role.”