Specialist Lending

Castle Trust Bank appoints sales director

1st February 2021
"He has an important role to play in making our specialist buy-to-let and bridge-to-let loans, and development finance proposition available to even more intermediaries"

Castle Trust Bank has appointed Robert Oliver as its new sales director.

Robert has more than 20 years’ experience in intermediary lending, having previously held roles with Northern Rock, Virgin Money, Capital Home Loans and most recently with Together, where he was head of intermediary relationships.

Barry Searle, managing director of Mortgages at Castle Trust Bank, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Robert as our new sales director. He has extensive experience in intermediary lending, and is well known in the industry. He has an important role to play in making our specialist buy-to-let and bridge-to-let loans, and development finance proposition available to even more intermediaries, through our growing distribution network.”

Robert Oliver added: “What a great time to be joining Castle Trust Bank. In the last year I’ve read a huge amount about the certainty it’s able to deliver to brokers, with BDMs providing instant terms on term loans up to £500,000 and the bridge-to-let proposition providing a guaranteed exit route. These features are going to be in high demand in 2021, and I am excited to now have the chance to lead the team that is taking them out into the market.”

