Castle Trust Bank cuts rates for limited period

Castle Trust Bank has reduced all rates on its term products by 0.25% for the rest of the month of November.

The limited period offer applies to all DIPs on term products that are issued by the bank until the close of business on 30th November. This includes the lender’s popular Bridge to Let proposition, where a term plan is used for the exit route.

Castle Trust Bank recently launched a range of Buy to Let products up to 75% LTV, with instant terms available from the lender’s BDMs.

Barry Searle, Managing Director of Mortgages at Castle Trust Bank, says:

“One of the many advantages of becoming a bank is that it gives us greater flexibility to make changes to products and pricing where we identify demand in the market. A second lockdown is something that nobody wanted, but the property market remains open for business and there will continue to be opportunities for investors.

"This limited period discount will help investors to make the most of those opportunities and continue to stimulate activity in the market. The discount applies to our term products across a range of uses and can include property refurbishment as part of a term product or, where an investor would rather consider the value uplift in the term finance arrangement, on our Bridge to Let proposition.”