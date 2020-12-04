FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Castle Trust Bank extends 0.25% rate discount

Rozi Jones
|
4th December 2020
Barry Searle Castle Trust
"In an uncertain environment, everybody wants certainty – and we’ve seen huge demand for the certainty that we can offer at Castle Trust Bank."

Castle Trust Bank is extending the 0.25% rate reduction on its term products until the end of the year.

Responding to demand from brokers, the bank will continue to apply the offer to all DIPs on term products issued by the close of business on 31st December. This includes the lender’s bridge to let proposition, where a term plan is used for the exit route.

Castle Trust Bank offers buy-to-let products up to 75% LTV, with instant terms available from the lender’s BDMs. The lender currently offers buy-to-let mortgages to UK residents, expats, foreign nationals, SPVs and trading companies, with loans available for a variety of investments, including holiday lets, HMOs, portfolio loans and property refurbishment.

Barry Searle, managing director of mortgages at Castle Trust, said: “In an uncertain environment, everybody wants certainty – and we’ve seen huge demand for the certainty that we can offer at Castle Trust Bank. From our BDMs offering instant terms on term products, through to our bridge to let proposition providing a guaranteed exit route – we’ve been delivering greater confidence to brokers and their clients.

“The 0.25% rate discount has proven really popular, but pleasingly our robust systems and processes, mean the significant increase in demand hasn’t impacted our ability to deliver a 48-hour services. So, to end a difficult year on a positive note, we’ve decided to extend the offer to the end of December to give brokers the opportunity to get the discount tied in on a case before the end of the year.”

 

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.