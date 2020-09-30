Catalyst launches 2.5% 'Proc-tober' initiative

"Proc-tober is an initiative designed to encourage more brokers to experience the Catalyst way of lending and to raise money for a very worthy cause."

Catalyst Property Finance has launched a new initiative for intermediaries which pays an enhanced bridging proc fee plus a donation to Hope for Food, a charity local to the lender.

All new enquiries submitted to Catalyst Property Finance in October that fund before the winter break will qualify for a 2.5% proc fee. In addition, the lender will contribute to Hope for Food as each ‘Proc-tober’ loan closes.

Chris Fairfax, CEO at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Catalyst is giving bridging brokers a boost. Over 2020, Catalyst has been in the incredibly fortunate position to continue to grow our lending book and our market share. Now, we want to encourage new intermediaries who have yet to try the Catalyst experience to do so and, of course, we want to give an extra Autumn boost to our existing and valued intermediary partners.

“When we launched Catalyst three years ago, we wanted to do things differently, do things better. Not just with competitive products and flexible terms, but also with brilliant customer service that exceeds expectations. Proc-tober is an initiative designed to encourage more brokers to experience the Catalyst way of lending and to raise money for a very worthy cause.”