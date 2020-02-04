Catalyst Property Finance expands team

"Sam, Fiona and Hitomi are great additions to our team and I have no doubt they will help us achieve our future objectives."

Catalyst Property Finance has announced a further three appointments within its head office team.

Sam Shand joins as a client relationship manager, Fiona Collins joins as new business support, and Hitomi Webb joins the team as a data analyst/researcher.

Catalyst was founded in 2017 and provides first and second charge mortgages up to 80% LTV.

Chris Fairfax, CEO at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Catalyst has experienced bamboo growth over the past three years, but our recruitment strategy remains consistent; we’re focused on finding the very best people to join our experienced and dynamic team. We’re not just employing for aptitude and technical skill, we’re bringing in people with a positive approach to delivering the best they can, every day - it’s the root of Catalyst’s culture. Sam, Fiona and Hitomi are great additions to our team and I have no doubt they will help us achieve our future objectives.”

Sam Shand commented: “Joining Catalyst was an easy decision for me, I already knew James and Josh who work in Catalyst’s New Business Team and they’d told me about the company, its successes and future plans. When the opportunity to join the team arose, I jumped at the chance. I’m looking forward to building up my client list and supporting both existing and new customers with bridging.”

Fiona Collins said: “I was looking for a new career opportunity and although I haven’t worked in the financial sector before, the experience and skills I have accumulated working in a busy NHS office are easily transferrable to my new role. When I went for my interview and met the team, it just clicked. I’m a few weeks into my onboarding process and the training is fantastic. I’m excited for the future!”

Hitomi Webb added: “I temped at Catalyst last year and when my contract came to an end, I was delighted to be offered a permanent position. My role is all about understanding how and when we can best support borrowers with short term finance, identifying opportunities for the company and providing data intelligence for the business to grow.”