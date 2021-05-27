FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Clever Lending appoints new CEO in triple hire

Rozi Jones
|
27th May 2021
blocks expand build add hire diversity colour
"I am excited to step up into this new position and further develop the business in support of our existing and prospective introducers so they can offer more solutions to their customers."

Specialist master broker, Clever Lending, has made three new appointments, including a new CEO, a commercial and bridging specialist, and a business development manager.

Clever Lending has named its former finance director, Anesh Dayaram, as its new CEO to lead the company in its mission to support introducers with their specialist lending needs.

Paul Adams has joined Clever Lending as a commercial and bridging specialist, having a wealth of experience in all types of bridging, development and commercial finance, including large buy-to-let portfolios, bespoke private bank funding and more complex lending solutions for foreign nationals and offshore SPVs.

Sam Nasim joins Clever lending as a BDM, having worked for several lenders in the specialist lending sector.

Anesh said: “I am excited to step up into this new position and further develop the business in support of our existing and prospective introducers so they can offer more solutions to their customers.”

Paul commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Clever Lending at this exciting time of growth and look forward to working closely with the team to further enhance their commercial lending proposition and be part of their continued success moving forward.”

Sam added: “I’m really excited to be joining Clever Lending at a time when the market is so buoyant, the world seems to be going back to normality and specialist lending opportunities are becoming more and more prevalent. I couldn’t be happier to be joining Clever Lending at this time of growth and to help our broker partners rise to new heights.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.