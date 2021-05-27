Clever Lending appoints new CEO in triple hire

"I am excited to step up into this new position and further develop the business in support of our existing and prospective introducers so they can offer more solutions to their customers."

Specialist master broker, Clever Lending, has made three new appointments, including a new CEO, a commercial and bridging specialist, and a business development manager.

Clever Lending has named its former finance director, Anesh Dayaram, as its new CEO to lead the company in its mission to support introducers with their specialist lending needs.

Paul Adams has joined Clever Lending as a commercial and bridging specialist, having a wealth of experience in all types of bridging, development and commercial finance, including large buy-to-let portfolios, bespoke private bank funding and more complex lending solutions for foreign nationals and offshore SPVs.

Sam Nasim joins Clever lending as a BDM, having worked for several lenders in the specialist lending sector.

Anesh said: “I am excited to step up into this new position and further develop the business in support of our existing and prospective introducers so they can offer more solutions to their customers.”

Paul commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Clever Lending at this exciting time of growth and look forward to working closely with the team to further enhance their commercial lending proposition and be part of their continued success moving forward.”

Sam added: “I’m really excited to be joining Clever Lending at a time when the market is so buoyant, the world seems to be going back to normality and specialist lending opportunities are becoming more and more prevalent. I couldn’t be happier to be joining Clever Lending at this time of growth and to help our broker partners rise to new heights.”