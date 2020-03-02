Connect adds Aspen to bridging panel

"We have seen a rise in demand for bridging via our ARs, our packager distribution and our own advisers"

Connect for Intermediaries has appointed Aspen Bridging to its lender panel.

The network will package its members’ requests before being sent onto the lender to deal directly with the broker and applicant.

Connect for Intermediaries’ members will have access to Aspen’s new 2020 rate card, which introduced flat rate products without exit fees.

The lender now offers prime & development exit and standard & finish & exit across residential, commercial and mixed development applications. Flat rates are offered at 0.89% at 80% LTV, 0.84% at 75% LTV and 0.79% at 70% LTV.

Loans are available from £200,000 to £4m in hand with terms running from 6-18 months. Foreign nationals and companies are welcome.

The starting interest rate of its stepped rate Product stands at 0.44% with low rate terms running from three to six months.

Aspen's time-based service excellence targets aim to take the majority of applications from enquiry to completion in just three to 10 days.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen Bridging, said: “Connect for Intermediaries is a network synonymous with outstanding service and support for brokers, an ethos that mirrors our own. We will work closely to further educate intermediaries on the bridging sector, and to complete cases quickly and efficiently.”

Liz Syms, CEO of Connect Mortgages, added: “We have seen a rise in demand for bridging via our ARs, our packager distribution and our own advisers, so we are actively seeking to increase the choice of lenders available to them. Therefore I am pleased to welcome Aspen Bridging to our panel as one of over 130 lenders we currently work with.”