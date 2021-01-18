FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Crystal expands development finance offering with broker education programme

Rozi Jones
|
18th January 2021
Adam Tauber Crystal
"I am looking forward to building on the foundations they have laid and raising the bar still further, working closely with both brokers and lenders to deliver exceptional results."

Crystal Specialist Finance has appointed Adam Tauber as a specialist development finance underwriter.

Adam will be responsible for growing the firm's development finance offering including the introduction of a sector-focused broker education programme.

Adam has held previous roles at Affirmative Finance and as a BDM at Together.

Adam said: “The development finance market in the UK continues to perform well, and Crystal has a well-established position in the sector. I am looking forward to building on the foundations they have laid and raising the bar still further, working closely with both brokers and lenders to deliver exceptional results.”

Jo Breeden, managing director of Crystal, added: “Housing is clearly a priority for this Government, therefore demand from developers will only grow in 2021 and beyond.

“Adam’s knowledge and previous mandated experience within lending environments will be crucial to support our brokers and help educate those new to this area of finance.”

