Crystal expands sales team

Crystal Specialist Finance has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Samantha Pettit as BDM for the North and the promotion of Dan Morris to key account director.

Pettit will work with intermediaries located in the Midlands and the North of England. She joins from Clever Lending where she held the post of broker relationship manager.

In his new role, Morris assumes responsibility for key relationships with mortgage networks and large national distribution partners. He joined CSF in May 2016 and previously held the post of director of intermediaries.

Interim group sales director, Jason Berry, said: “These are very exciting times to be associated with Crystal. This slight restructure and expansion of the sales team are needed to better serve the existing Crystal repeat users plus nurture the new distribution which we continue to acquire.

“Samantha has excellent account management experience and I know her consultative approach will serve the needs of our distribution perfectly, while Dan is hugely talented and one of the reasons I was so keen to work with the Crystal team.

“By utilising the growing telephone account manager team and field sales team, Dan will create a contact strategy which delivers the national reach many networks and mortgage clubs require from their specialist partner.”