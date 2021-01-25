Evolution Money expands BDM team

"Their experience on the underwriting side gives brokers the assurance they need that we can make fast, manual decisions with very flexible criteria for our new product range."

Evolution Money has expanded its new business team with the addition of two business development managers.

Natalie Kay has held previous roles at Zuto and Norton Broker Services whilst Matt Scrafton started his finance career at Vincent Bond & Co. Both Natalie and Matt have been with Evolution for four years and are both experienced underwriters.

Evolution Money recently launched a new product range to widen the options for borrowers who have been severely financially impacted by lockdown measures. The new range offers brokers wider scope to serve clients who have missed mortgage payments during 2020, seen a change in employment status or have had their credit score adversely impacted since their pre-Covid mortgage application.

Kerri Pender, operations director of Evolution Money, said: "Matt and Natalie have both been with our business for four years and are both experienced underwriters with an extensive knowledge of our lending criteria and the wider finance industry. Their experience on the underwriting side gives brokers the assurance they need that we can make fast, manual decisions with very flexible criteria for our new product range.

“This growth in people on the business development side of our business is also a reflection of the surging interest in second charge loans which we expect to continue during 2021. We are proud to place great emphasis on promoting from within to enable colleagues to continue their career development in the industry.”