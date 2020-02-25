First 4 Bridging adds Castle Trust to panel

"First 4 Bridging really understands our bridging and development finance propositions and is very well placed to help brokers navigate these markets."

Specialist distributor First 4 Bridging has added Castle Trust to its lending panel.

F4B’s intermediary partners and introducers now have access to Castle Trust’s range of specialist lending solutions including short-term finance, second charge loans, complex buy-to-let and development finance.

First 4 Bridging recently extended its reach into the North of England with the appointment of Simon Bancroft as a BDM for the region.

Steve Swyny, head of sales at F4B, commented: "As a specialist distributor, we value flexible approaches to lending which have the ability to consider each case on an individual basis and be able to mould products to suit a range of client requirements. Castle Trust is a lender who offers our intermediary partners something different through its common-sense bespoke approach to bridging loans and specialist lending. We look forward to working closely with the team to deliver a range of alternative solutions for our ever-expanding client base."

Barry Searle, managing director of property at Castle Trust, added: “We are delighted that First 4 Bridging have chosen to partner with Castle Trust. As a specialist packager with a wealth of experience, First 4 Bridging really understands our bridging and development finance propositions and is very well placed to help brokers navigate these markets. Its focus on high standards and efficient service levels align closely with our own, making this a natural match that will support brokers throughout the life of their case.”