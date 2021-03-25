FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Fluent Bridging adds Roma to lender panel

Rozi Jones
25th March 2021
"The fact that Fluent Money Group is entering the bridging market is a welcome move for the industry and it complements their already solid offering."

Fluent Bridging has aded Roma Finance to its bridging panel.

Fluent Money Group recently launched Fluent Bridging to support borrowers across the short-term lending market.

Roma’s bridging, development and buy-to-let products will now be available to intermediaries for a range of residential and commercial opportunities.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma commented: “Being asked to be part of this new initiative is very exciting. The fact that Fluent Money Group is entering the bridging market is a welcome move for the industry and it complements their already solid offering. There is a real appetite in the business to grow and support their customers, that I have witnessed personally. This drive and commitment to the market and end borrower is perfectly aligned to the values of the Roma team.”

John Hardman, managing director at Fluent Bridging added: “I am delighted to have Roma Finance on my panel of lenders. They have been a model of consistency for many years in this sector and have carved out a niche for themselves when providing tailor-made solutions for heavy conversions and mid-sized property developments. Fluent Bridging are very much looking forward to working with their team.”

