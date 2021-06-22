Fluent Money Group launches new graduate programme

"We are open to creating as many as 50 positions for successful candidates, who demonstrate their potential through the interview process to excel in sales and adviser positions."

Fluent Money Group has launched a new graduate scheme ‘Fluent Futures’ to support young people whose career prospects have potentially been hit by the pandemic.

As part of a recruitment drive to fill over 70 new roles in the organisation, the company is now looking for talented graduates to join its new programme.

The Fluent Futures graduate scheme will involve a full induction, five weeks in the Fluent new starter Academy, supporting an introduction to the professional CeMAP accreditation, six weeks in the Sales Academy, before moving on to work as a qualified adviser.

Once completing a CeMAP qualification, graduates will be in a position to decide which area they would like to specialise in, from being a specialist mortgage broker, to bridging finance or compliance.

Fluent's CEO, Kevin Hindley, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for talented graduates keen to make their mark and launch their careers. We’ve been reaching out to university graduates at North West institutions as well as those who are returning to the area after completing their studies.

“We’re not looking for a background in finance, we’re more interested in the graduates who bring fresh enthusiasm, the right attitude and creativity to our workplace. This pandemic has hit the younger generation particularly hard and many are worried about their prospects, unsure how long it will take for the business community to return to previous levels of recruitment.

“Our business has done well this year, despite the challenges, and we are keen to play a part in providing some great future opportunities for the right candidates.

