Hampshire Trust Bank appoints head of propositions

Sally Wright has joined Hampshire Trust Bank as head of propositions for the specialist mortgages division.

Sally joins from Vida Homeloans to work alongside newly-appointed deputy managing director, Louisa Sedgwick who also joined this month to support the specialist lenders’ ambitious growth plans.

Louisa Sedgwick said: “This is such an exciting time to be part of the HTB story, as we continue to grow and define new worlds to conquer.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be able to bring Sally on board at this exciting stage in our development. Her expertise and experience will play a huge role in shaping our mortgage growth aspirations – more of which will become apparent soon.”

Sally commented: “HTB have an excellent platform, an outstanding team and an amazing reputation in the industry. I’m itching to get stuck-in and to be a key part of the continued success story.

“This is a great time to join a team that has such enthusiasm and determination to do more and better for the intermediary market.

“I have worked closely with Louisa for many years and I know that together we can achieve great things.”