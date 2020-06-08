High demand for bridging surprises experts: MMA

"I’m surprised. Of all of the markets in which we are involved as a business, bridging and development finance has definitely been the strongest throughout this period."

Demand for bridging finance, particularly for purchases, is strong and growing, according to the latest podcast from the Mortgage Market Alliance.

Talking on the podcast, Jo Breeden, managing director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “I’m surprised. Of all of the markets in which we are involved as a business, bridging and development finance has definitely been the strongest throughout this period.

“I only see the purchase market continuing to grow. A lot of property investors are seeing this as a great time to be getting back in.”

James Bloom, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, agreed, saying: “The purchase market is fairly strong. People need to move.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “I think the marketplace has a very strong future and its already showing signs of beginning to move in that direction.”

Jonathan Newman, partner at Brightstone Law, stressed that the current environment will continue to drive demand for bridging loans, saying: “Bridging finance is short-term borrowing to get over short-term problems and there is never going to be a better justification for what we do.”

The podcast also featured discussion about the latest information on the moratorium and how this is impacting lending, exit strategies and future opportunities.

The full episode is available now and can be found at: https://www.mortgagealliance.org.uk/news/bridging-podcast-now-live.