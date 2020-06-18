Hope Capital adopts wider range of valuation types

"It’s fantastic that we’re now able to accept a far broader range of valuation types. Often a full valuation can take considerably more time than we may have."

Hope Capital is now accepting a range of valuation types. Having previously required a full valuation on residential properties, in many circumstances they are now able to lend based on AVMs, drive-bys or desktop valuations.

Both AVMs and desktop valuations are able to be completed in a matter of hours and provide enough accuracy to be able to progress with a loan application.

Additionally, these valuation types have a far lower associated cost than a full valuation, which can help in meeting the customer’s needs and make a loan more affordable and suitable.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “It’s fantastic that we’re now able to accept a far broader range of valuation types. Often a full valuation can take considerably more time than we may have.

"Particularly given current circumstances it’s now more important than ever that we’re flexible and can operate swiftly.

“As always with Hope Capital we aim to offer the utmost flexibility and speed whilst being transparent throughout the process.”