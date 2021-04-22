Hope Capital announces enhanced service proposition

"We have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline and are looking forward to welcoming new talent across all areas of the business"

Hope Capital has announced a new service proposition and restructuring of its new business division.

In January, Sinead Moynihan joined the Hope Capital team from Mint Bridging, as part of its growth plans.

The next phase of the growth strategy has started with a new proposition. This is to optimise the support of its distribution channels by adding value with enhanced broker packaging opportunities, branded lending and marketing support options, exclusive products, and providing dedicated underwriters and BDMs.

Hope Capital also announced that Wayne Lee and Steve Allen are leaving the firm to join Mint Bridging and Bridging Finance Solutions, respectively.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, commented: “Wayne and Steve leave us after being part of the Hope Capital family and we wholeheartedly appreciate the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time with us.

“We have lots of exciting plans in the pipeline and are looking forward to welcoming new talent across all areas of the business, which will enable us to support increased business volumes and continue our growth strategy. We are encouraging people to apply from all industries, whether they have strong experience in the finance sector or not. We are at an exciting phase of our evolution and now is a great time for talented individuals to join us.

“The most important thing is for individuals to have a strong work ethic, transferable skills and be a team player, with a focus on delivering service excellence.

“At Hope Capital, we provide the tools, resources, and opportunities for individuals to succeed and develop. They’ll be part of a great environment and culture where individuals thrive, utilising their skills, and being recognised for excellence and adding value.”