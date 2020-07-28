FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hope Capital announces recruitment drive to support expansion plans

June's enquiries were up 189% on the same month in 2019.

Rozi Jones
|
28th July 2020
Gary Bailey Hope
"To ensure we can continue to provide the fast, flexible service we are renowned for, we are now looking to bring more high-calibre people into the team."

Hope Capital is proceeding with the next phase of its expansion strategy after seeing a spike in demand post-lockdown.

The lender reported that June's enquiries were up 189% on the same month in 2019 and is now anticipating further growth as new funding lines become available. Hope Capital says this will enable it to offer a wider range of loans to a more diverse customer base.

To back its growth plans, Hope Capital is looking to recruit experienced talent in all areas to support increased business volumes.

Among the roles it will be recruiting for are business development managers, underwriters and portfolio case managers. Hope Capital also expects to appoint more internal sales and administrative support staff to back up the growth in external-facing roles.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “This is an exciting time for all of us at Hope Capital. We have bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 lockdown, with a surge in enquiries from borrowers and brokers.

“We are confident that this sustainable growth strategy is set to continue. To support this, and to ensure we can continue to provide the fast, flexible service we are renowned for, we are now looking to bring more high-calibre people into the team.

“We will consider speculative applications from experienced, capable candidates with a strong track-record of delivery. We are particularly proud of our record as an equality employer, and look forward to receiving high-quality applications from a wide range of talented individuals.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
