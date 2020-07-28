Hope Capital announces recruitment drive to support expansion plans

"To ensure we can continue to provide the fast, flexible service we are renowned for, we are now looking to bring more high-calibre people into the team."

Hope Capital is proceeding with the next phase of its expansion strategy after seeing a spike in demand post-lockdown.

The lender reported that June's enquiries were up 189% on the same month in 2019 and is now anticipating further growth as new funding lines become available. Hope Capital says this will enable it to offer a wider range of loans to a more diverse customer base.

To back its growth plans, Hope Capital is looking to recruit experienced talent in all areas to support increased business volumes.

Among the roles it will be recruiting for are business development managers, underwriters and portfolio case managers. Hope Capital also expects to appoint more internal sales and administrative support staff to back up the growth in external-facing roles.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “This is an exciting time for all of us at Hope Capital. We have bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 lockdown, with a surge in enquiries from borrowers and brokers.

“We are confident that this sustainable growth strategy is set to continue. To support this, and to ensure we can continue to provide the fast, flexible service we are renowned for, we are now looking to bring more high-calibre people into the team.

“We will consider speculative applications from experienced, capable candidates with a strong track-record of delivery. We are particularly proud of our record as an equality employer, and look forward to receiving high-quality applications from a wide range of talented individuals.”