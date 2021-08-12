Hope Capital enhances underwriting team with two new hires

"Underwriting is incredibly specialised in bridging lending, particularly when every case is looked at on its own merits"

Hope Capital has strengthened its underwriting team with the appointment of two new starters, Helen Hargreaves and Andrew Bate.

Helen joins Hope Capital as a trainee underwriter and Andy has been appointed as a loan administrator. They both join Hope Capital in the early stages of their careers and will be provided with the opportunity to learn and develop within the financial services industry.

Hope Capital also bolstered its sales team earlier this month, with the appointment of Roz Cawood as director of sales and David Burford and Debbie Range as BDMs.

Helen Hargreaves commented: “It is fantastic to join a fast-growing business, where there’s lots of opportunity for career progression. I am very excited to get stuck in and learn from some of the industry’s best underwriters.”

Andrew Bate added: “I am extremely happy to have started working with Hope Capital and I am looking forward to being part of such a forward thinking and experienced team. Having the opportunity to learn, develop and progress my career is very exciting.”

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, said: “Our doors are always open to new talent. At Hope Capital, we recognise the responsibility of providing training opportunities and promoting from within.

“Underwriting is incredibly specialised in bridging lending, particularly when every case is looked at on its own merits and the numbers involved in terms of loan amounts range from the tens of thousands to the millions. I have no doubt Helen and Andy will be great additions to the underwriting team and I really look forward to watching them grow and develop their careers.”