Specialist Lending

Hope Capital enters the Scottish market

Rozi Jones
|
31st March 2021
Scotland Houses


Hope Capital has announced it is launching its short-term finance proposition in Scotland.

The specialist lender is expanding its offering to brokers and their clients who have property in Scotland. This includes a range of bridging loans for residential, mixed-use and commercial property.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, commented: “Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we have experienced a consistent high level of enquiries and now is the time to extend our lending into the underserved Scottish market.

“We've been monitoring the Scottish property market and it has remained buoyant in the last 12 months, so it is clear there is a growing demand for bridging finance. This is really great to see, especially after such a challenging year.

“At Hope Capital, we look at every single case on its own merits and try to find a solution for even the most complex cases. We are renowned throughout England and Wales for providing service excellence and support to brokers and their clients, from initial enquiry stage through to completion. We look forward to providing the same excellent service in Scotland and assisting brokers with the delivery of innovative, unique and flexible bridging finance solutions, which will help their clients reach their business and investment ambitions.”

