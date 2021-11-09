Hope Capital launches 'Finish & Exit' bridging loan product

"We decided to launch this product after noticing there were a significant number of investors and developers who required funds to finish a development to pay off their existing development loan."

Hope Capital has launched a new short term product which enables borrowers to complete their residential development.

The Finish & Exit bridging loan starts from 0.70% per month up to 75% LTV and is suitable for projects where the development has still not been finished, perhaps due to a project overrunning or material supply issues being encountered.

Loan amounts are available between £70,000 and £5m, which is available on residential property developments located in England and Wales. Loan terms are from 3 to 18 months with this product being designed to be flexible around the needs and circumstances of the individual borrower and their specific project(s). The new loan enables borrowers to undertake light to heavy refurbishment projects, with drawdowns being available. Alternatively, it can be used to repay existing finances and complete any outstanding works.

The latest product compliments the launch of Hope Capital’s development exit loan in September, which is designed for completed developments.

Roz Cawood, director of sales at Hope Capital, commented: “The Finish & Exit bridging loan says what it does on the tin: finishing up projects before exit.

“We decided to launch this product after noticing there were a significant number of investors and developers who required funds to finish a development to pay off their existing development loan.

“The Finish & Exit bridging loan provides the borrower with much needed additional breathing space and relives any pressure to pay outstanding capital back to the lender if they are unable to do so on time.

“At Hope Capital, we make it our mission to regularly review the market, listen to our brokers and their clients, to see what the demand is, so we can create and deliver innovative bridging loan solutions to meet a diverse range of borrower’s needs. The Development Exit loan has already received a significant number of enquiries, so we are confident the Finish & Exit loan will generate a similar response.”