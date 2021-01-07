FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hope Capital launches residential refurbishment range

Rozi Jones
|
7th January 2021
house renovation home first-time buyers ftb
"There is definitely a strong demand for refurbishment bridging loans, even more so in the current climate, when investors are increasingly looking at refurbishment and development opportunities"

Hope Capital has launched a new range of bridging loans specifically designed for borrowers undertaking property refurbishment projects.

The refurbishment range comprises three different products, each one providing a different solution tailored to the level of refurbishment the borrower plans to undertake.

The new products include Refresh, when a property requires relatively minor upgrades, Renew, a property needing moderate repairs, redecoration and refurbishment and Renovate, suitable for more extensive and advanced projects.

The range provides LTVs up to 75% on non-regulated residential property, with rates starting from 0.69% for loans on residential properties up to £3m. Hope Capital’s range provides up to 100% funding, for a loan term between 6-18 months and is available throughout England and Wales.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, commented: “Hope Capital’s short-term loan products are designed to meet the diverse needs of borrowers, their affordability and aspirations.

“There is definitely a strong demand for refurbishment bridging loans, even more so in the current climate, when investors are increasingly looking at refurbishment and development opportunities, to either improve the property, increase yield or for capital gain.

“Property refurbishment finance can be used for a wide range of requirements, from light internal redecoration, through to large extensive projects or change of use projects and are ideal for those who do not have the additional funds needed, however are looking to improve their property and therefore add value.

“The refurbishment range is a brand new product collection for Hope Capital and will further expand our offering to existing brokers and borrowers, as well as reaching a new audience. We are looking forward to supporting our partners and clients with these options and continuing to deliver the same exceptional service.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.