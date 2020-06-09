Hope Capital relaunches FleXi loan

"As part of the Custom Collection it gives added benefit to the borrower as they can mix and match it with other features to create a tailored loan."

Hope Capital has relaunched its flexible bridging loan which was originally introduced in March, just before the lockdown period began.

Now part of the Hope Capital Custom Collection, Hope FleXi allows borrowers to service the loan while having some of the interest retained, but also spread repayments on the serviced part over the entire term of the loan. This means that the monthly interest payments are significantly reduced for the borrower, potentially by over 90%.

Hope FleXi also allows any combination of the number of months that can be serviced or retained, achieving balance between cash flow, affordability, optimal loan amount and LTV.

By structuring the loan in this way, the borrower can ensure that the monthly payments can reflect the repayments of any future remortgage they have planned to support their exit strategy, or to ensure that any rental income from the property can cover the repayment or interest cover ratio. Additionally, this may help provide a satisfactory credit profile for future refinancing.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, commented: “Our Hope FleXi bridging loan is all about offering the flexibility to meet the needs of the borrower. As part of the Custom Collection it gives added benefit to the borrower as they can mix and match it with other features to create a tailored loan.

“We understand that individual circumstances – the borrower’s own financial position and the nature of the property they are investing in – will vary greatly from case to case.

“At Hope Capital, we make it our job to take all these different situations into account and do our utmost to lend in any scenario where the loan achieves the borrower’s aspirations, is affordable and enables a viable exit strategy.

“As with all our bridging loans, our team provides service excellence at every stage from initial enquiry through to completion.”