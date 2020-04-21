IMLA partners with West One Loans

"As new members of IMLA we look forward to working alongside the IMLA team, its members and partners through a very difficult time and into the years beyond."

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) has added West One loans to its panel, bringing the total membership to 43 lenders.

The inclusion of West One follows Legal & General Home Finance, which joined earlier this year.

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Andrew Ferguson and the West One Loans team to IMLA as new members in 2020. These are certainly highly unusual times for the mortgage market in light of the disruption caused by coronavirus, but IMLA is continuing to grow and now represents 43 lenders from across the sector.

“From second charge mortgages to development finance and buy-to-let, West One Loans will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Association as our members work together through the current crisis and beyond.”

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One Loans, added: “West One are very pleased to have joined such a well-respected trade body. As new members of IMLA we look forward to working alongside the IMLA team, its members and partners through a very difficult time and into the years beyond. We are excited to share knowledge and expertise and are totally committed to supporting the mortgage intermediary market across our varied product range.”