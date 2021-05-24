FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Impact reappointed to SBG specialist lending panel

Amy Loddington
24th May 2021
Following a review of all panel members, Impact Specialist Finance has been reappointed to the Sesame Bankhall Group approved specialist lending panel of master brokers.

Impact also provides a Referral Service as part of this appointment as there may be occasions where, for a variety of reasons, brokers may wish to pass the customer over to Impact - for example, where a case is highly complex or a broker may not have the relevant permissions. Referrals can be accepted for both regulated and non-regulated cases across bridging, specialist lending, buy to let and commercial.

Dale Jannels, Managing Director at Impact Specialist Finance, commented:

“Sesame Bankhall Group is one of the UK’s largest distributors and works hard on its members' behalf to offer access to the right training, support and propositions to ensure their clients receive the best service possible.

“As such, it expects the same of each and every partner on its panel and, after a stringent due diligence process, this reappointment affirms how aligned our outlook is in terms of matching these service standards and opening the door to a host of market-leading specialist lending solutions. We look forward to assisting their members.”

Stephanie Charman, Head of Strategic Relationships, lender at Sesame Bankhall Group added:

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Dale and the team at Impact. As the specialist lending market continues to grow it’s important for our members to have access to the services and support Impact have to offer.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

