Kent Reliance launch new BTL and residential products

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has announced that it has launched a brand new suite of buy-to-let and residential products, which includes shared ownership.

The specialist lender, which is part of OneSavings Bank plc, highlighted the introduction of fixed arrangement fees on their residential range, aiming to broaden choice to their intermediary partners and their clients.

According to the announcement, the new buy-to-let products are designed to support the limited company landlord with rates from 3.04%. Residential rates are now available from 3.29% with fixed £995 arrangement fees and shared ownership rates from 4.04%.

Kent Reliance has also retained its large loan product range offering loans of between £1m and £3m to 75% LTV with rates starting from 3.69%.

Adrian Moloney, Group Sales Director at OneSavings Bank, comments:

“The announcement today shows our continued commitment to our intermediary partners, even in today’s challenging environment. Kent Reliance for Intermediaries has always been a constant player within the market and we will always strive to support our brokers in the best way that we can, by listening and adapting accordingly.”

“Our experience and knowledge, combined with our common-sense lending, manual underwriting and individual case assessments, means we are far better placed to help brokers find the buy to let or residential loan they need for their client’s individual circumstances.”

Steve Olejnik, Managing Director of Mortgages for Business, adds:

“Kent Reliance for Intermediaries announcement of lower rates across a number of key product ranges is positive for the wider market and shows their commitment to providing good value to their customers.”

“Clearly Kent Reliance for Intermediaries are the leading specialists in their field, who we know from personal experience, are able to deal with the most complex of situations flexibly but with that all-important personal touch.”