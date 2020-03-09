Knowledge Bank adds Central Bridging to platform

"Our roster of bridging lenders goes from strength to strength and so we are delighted to welcome Central Bridging onto the system."

Central Bridging’s short-term loan proposition is now available on the Knowledge Bank platform.

Central Bridging offers short-term business loans against both residential and commercial property across England and Wales, with a strong focus on larger loans in London.

Knowledge Bank's system now contains criteria details from over 200 lenders and holds over 100,000 individual pieces of criteria.

John Clifford, managing director of Central Bridging, commented: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Knowledge Bank. As a successful lender of over ten years standing, we look forward to working with the Knowledge Bank team and together introducing our unique products and service proposition to the platforms fast growing army of fans.”

Nicola Firth, CEO and founder of Knowledge Bank, commented: “Our roster of bridging lenders goes from strength to strength and so we are delighted to welcome Central Bridging onto the system. With nearly 40 bridging lenders' criteria now listed, we are easily the largest database of criteria in this sector and we are witnessing many new brokers subscribing who are seeking to write more bridging cases.”