Specialist Lending

LendInvest cuts bridging rates and increases maximum LTVs

Rozi Jones
14th May 2021
"To be in the position to implement such significant changes to our bridging suite is a great way for us to kick off the quarter."

LendInvest has announced a series of changes to its bridging suite, including rate reductions and the introduction of higher LTVs for land and commercial products.

LendInvest has reduced rates across its entire residential bridging range, with its 75% LTV product now available at 0.75% and its 70% LTV product offered at 0.70%.

The lender has also dropped its rates for auction and bridge-to-let products, with its 75% LTV auction product and 75% LTV bridge-to-let product now available at 0.75%.

Alongside these rate drops, new 65% LTV products for land and commercial deals have been introduced, with or without planning consent.

Justin Trowse, sales director at LendInvest, said: “To be in the position to implement such significant changes to our bridging suite is a great way for us to kick off the quarter.

"The team stays close to what’s going on in the market, and ensures we are listening to what our brokers and borrowers need as we ramp up business towards the Summer - these are no fire sales or limited specials, our rate cuts are here to stay across all of our bridging products.”

 

