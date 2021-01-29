Loans Warehouse adds trio of lenders to bridging panel

"Bridging finance is one of the key areas that we have identified for expansion and the panel additions will further enhance our proposition."

Loans Warehouse has announced a triple appointment to its bridging finance panel.

Roma Finance, Propfin and Selina Finance join lenders such as United Trust Bank, Octane Capital, LendInvest and Glenhawk on the panel.

Nick Jones, commercial director of Roma Finance, commented: “We are thrilled to have been awarded appointment to the Loans Warehouse panel.

We are actively increasing our distribution as the specialist market continues to grow and our new collaboration is sure to produce some big wins for Roma, Loans Warehouse and their partners.”

Simon Juniper, sales director at Propfin, added: “I’ve known Matt and the team at Loans Warehouse for some time and when I joined Propfin he was one of the first brokers I called as I wanted him to join our new Core Strategic Panel.

"They have been hugely successful in their pursuit of establishing themselves as the number one broker for second charges and I have no doubt he will have the same ambitions for his short term finance team.

"Propfin will be here to assist the team at Loans Warehouse to achieve that goal with our market leading development and bridging finance products.”

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “Bridging finance is one of the key areas that we have identified for expansion and the panel additions will further enhance our proposition.

“A comprehensive panel is key to ensuring the best outcomes for clients and we have been working hard behind the scenes to create our best ever bridging panel.

“We welcome these new lenders onboard and look forward to working closely with them moving forward.”