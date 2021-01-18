Loans Warehouse appoints Greg Chase to bridging team

"The appointment of Greg is a further commitment to improving our bridging finance proposition and comes in advance of a number of key new additions to our bridging finance panel."

Loans Warehouse has appointed Greg Chase to its short term finance team.

Most recently Chase was a broker with the Commercial Finance Network, specialising in commercial and bridging finance. Prior to that, he held various sales and underwriting roles at Enterprise Finance, The Loans Engine, and Prestige Finance.

In his new role, Chase will be tasked with further expanding Loans Warehouse's bridging proposition.

The appointment follows the recent hire of former OneSavings Bank director Nick Rember, who took on the newly created position of secured loan operation director.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg to Loans Warehouse. Whilst some firms have found themselves having to reduced headcount over the past months we have been expanding.

“The appointment of Greg is a further commitment to improving our bridging finance proposition and comes in advance of a number of key new additions to our bridging finance panel. Greg will be a key figure over the next 12 months within our bridging team.”

Greg Chase added: “I am pleased to be joining Loans Warehouse and look forward to working with the team. The coming months will see strong demand for bridging finance and Loans Warehouse is well placed to help service those needs.

“I look forward to getting started.”