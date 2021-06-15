FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

London Credit launches 'Fast & Flexible Refurb' product

Rozi Jones
|
15th June 2021
new build house construction planning calculator
"Often renovations, extensions, or even conversions, can be completed quickly to deliver an uplift in rental potential and capital value."

Bridging lender, London Credit, has launched a Fast & Flexible Refurb product.

Fast & Flexible Refurb allows for up to 100% of the cost of works and can be used to finance renovations, extensions or conversions. The product also allows for further advances, which can be considered for additional work without the need for a new facility – avoiding additional legal or other fees. This is particularly useful if new planning permissions are secured on the property during the course of the renovations.

The product is available up to a maximum term of 18 months and can be secured against most types of properties in England, across residential, semi-commercial and commercial to residential conversions, as well as HMOs. Loans can be used for a wide variety of purposes including heavy refurbishments, conversions, PDR schemes and finish and exits.

Fast & Flexible Refurb is available up to a maximum LTV of 70% on loan sizes from £100,000 to £3m. The arrangement fee is 2% and there is no application or exit fee.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “Property refurbishment continues to present a big opportunity for investors and often renovations, extensions, or even conversions, can be completed quickly to deliver an uplift in rental potential and capital value.

"For those investors who are looking for a fast and flexible funding solution on refurbishment projects, we have launched Fast & Flexible Refurb. The product is supported by our exceptional service, which means we are able to help investors access new refurbishment opportunities within days of submitting an application.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
