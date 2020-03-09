Masthaven appoints head of sales for short-term lending

"Roz has been helping us on this mission and her recent promotion reflects the work she has put in to help grow the bridging market"

Masthaven Bank has promoted Roz Cawood to head of sales for short-term lending.

She will be joining Neil Molyneux, also head of sales for short-term lending, and will be responsible for leading and developing Masthaven’s network of brokers and helping to drive education around bridging finance.

Roz has supported Masthaven’s business development team for five years, and prior to that worked at Legal & General.

The announcement follows Masthaven’s latest Broker Beat survey which found that bridging finance was in top three biggest growth areas for lending in 2019, with 13% of brokers upbeat about its prospects.

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven, commented: “Bridging finance has become more mainstream in recent years and brokers are writing more bridging business. But as lenders, we still have an education job on our hands to help the industry understand where bridging fits. This means talking to the broker community to help them meet the needs of bridging customers.

“Roz has been helping us on this mission and her recent promotion reflects the work she has put in to help grow the bridging market, building on our partnerships with our brokers to help more customers benefit from bridging.”