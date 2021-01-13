Masthaven partners with Primis Mortgage Network

"We will be able to provide our advisers with access to a wider range of tailored lending solutions for their clients, and bolster our specialist proposition further."

Masthaven Bank has partnered with Primis Mortgage Network, giving its 2,200 broker members access to Masthaven’s specialist lending range.

Members will have full access to Masthaven’s full range of specialist lending products covering residential first and second charge, buy-to-let and bridging, all of which are manually underwritten.

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven, said: “We remained open for business throughout 2020 to serve the market and we’ve worked hard to recruit more underwriters and further improve processes to ensure we continue to provide a personal service for brokers and their customers. We’ve also remained committed to manually underwriting every application and finding a way to say yes. As a result of this work, the bank is now in a great position to support Primis’ brokers and their borrowers in 2021.

“We know that it’s incredibly important that we continue to support the market by providing speedy and transparent decisions with a clear set of criteria. Every customer is different, so we will work collaboratively with Primis brokers to ensure that we find the right solution for each customer.”

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis, added: "At Primis, we endeavour to provide the best level of support to our advisers, so that they can continue guiding customers to the exact lending solutions they require, particularly at this time. By bringing Masthaven on board, we will be able to provide our advisers with access to a wider range of tailored lending solutions for their clients, and bolster our specialist proposition further. This will continue to be a key focus for us throughout 2021, and we are confident that by joining forces with Masthaven, more of our brokers will be well-equipped to meet the needs and demands of all types of customer.”