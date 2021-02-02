MT Finance appoints head of new regulated division

"When it comes to specialist lending, specifically bridging, quality of service offered and speed of the transaction are the two most important elements."

Raphael Benggio has joined MT Finance to head up the lender’s newly launched regulated bridging finance division.

Benggio has over seven years of underwriting experience in specialist lending and joins the bridging lender from Masthaven Bank, where he was underwriting manager.

Commenting on his new role, Raphael said: “MT Finance is an established and well-respected lender in the industry, with an unrivalled reputation for continuously delivering excellent service with their unregulated product offering.

“To be able to join the team at MT and be given the opportunity to lead the development and growth of our new regulated bridging department was one I could not pass up.

“I fundamentally believe when it comes to specialist lending, specifically bridging, quality of service offered and speed of the transaction are the two most important elements. These beliefs align with the history and culture at MT Finance and will be translated into our new regulated bridging finance offering.”

Commercial director of MT Finance, Gareth Lewis, added: “When starting our journey into the regulated market we felt it was important to find a person not only with the right experience, but also with the right mindset to help the DNA of MT Finance flow through into this new offering. We have found that person in Raphael and look forward to his influence in driving the success of our proposition.”