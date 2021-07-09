MT Finance appoints new chief financial officer

"Ben is an exciting new recruit for the MT Finance Group and has been brought in to add immediate quality to the finance team."

MT Finance has appointed Ben Lawrence as its new chief financial officer.

Ben joins the lender from KPMG’s corporate finance team, where he specialised in advising clients on a range of M&A transactions across the financial services sector.

In line with its commitment to the Women in Finance Charter, MT Finance announced a new board of directors last month, creating 30% women board representation.

This follows on from a management buy-out in March, which consolidated 100% of the ownership of the company back into the hands of the joint founders, Joshua Elash and Tomer Aboody.

Ben Lawrence said: "I am delighted to be joining the team at MT Finance. The business is renowned for its first-class customer proposition, underpinned by the latest technology, high quality customer service and speed of execution. I look forward to helping Joshua Elash, Tomer Aboody and the rest of the management team achieve their goal of making MT Finance the leading property finance provider in the UK."

Founding director, Joshua Elash, added: "Ben is an exciting new recruit for the MT Finance Group and has been brought in to add immediate quality to the finance team. He will help further drive our push towards becoming a leading financial institution in the UK."