Specialist Lending

MT Finance hires Rory Cleary as London BDM

Rory joins MT finance from Precise Mortgages where he was a BDM.

Rozi Jones
|
20th April 2020
Rory Cleary
"We are dedicated to continuing our support of the broker community, and Rory is an excellent addition to our business development team."

MT Finance has appointed Rory Cleary as a senior business development manager for London.

With a decade of experience in the mortgage industry, Rory joins MT finance from Precise Mortgages where he was a BDM for almost four years.

Prior to that Rory was a mortgage adviser at both Barclays and HSBC.

Rory commented: "I am absolutely chuffed to be joining the team at MT finance. What the company has achieved over the last decade is merit worthy in itself but how the company has conducted its business is what truly set them apart for me. I can’t think of a lender that radiates a culture of team-work from the inside out quite like MT Finance and I feel enormously privileged to now be a part of that."

Gareth Lewis, commercial director, added: “We are dedicated to continuing our support of the broker community, and Rory is an excellent addition to our business development team. He brings a great knowledge of both the bridging and specialist mortgage market; I'm sure brokers will welcome his support.”

