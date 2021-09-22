FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

New specialist lender Scroll appoints head of lending prior to launch

Rozi Jones
22nd September 2021
"John’s experience and market knowledge will be crucial to our efforts to build a modern digital lender for homeowners and landlords."

New second charge lender, Scroll Finance, has appointed its head of lending before launching its first product to market in October.

John Webb will be spearheading Scroll’s lending function which includes underwriting activities and broker relationships.

John, whose career spans over 30 years in UK mortgages, brings a wealth of experience in second charge mortgages after most recently serving as second charge mortgages director at Paragon Bank. John also served as chairman of the FLA’s Secured Lenders Group for several years until July 2021.

Scroll was founded in April 2021 by two engineers – Ashish Kashyap and Vaibhav Tiwari - and will offer a range of second charge products for UK homeowners and landlords.

Scroll is aiming to launch with a second mortgage product offering for UK landlords in October 2021.

Its product offering aims to unlock equity for essential needs such as home improvement, property investment, debt consolidation, and elderly care costs.

Speaking on his appointment, John Webb said: “I am delighted to join Scroll and take up the unique opportunity to help build a lender dedicated to bringing innovative products, delivered with a fresh, systems driven approach to underwriting, to the second charge industry.”

Ashish Kashyap, CEO and co-founder of Scroll Finance, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome John to the Scroll family. John’s experience and market knowledge will be crucial to our efforts to build a modern digital lender for homeowners and landlords. As second charge mortgage brokers will know, John has an infectious personality and an unmatched passion for the industry. He will be an invaluable addition to Scroll and I look forward to building Scroll with him."

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

